New launches to help Biocon Biologics reach $1 bn revenue target by FY22: Christiane Hamacher

Biocon Biologics, the subsidiary of Biocon, is banking on its biosimilar portfolio and a strong pipeline of future launches to reach its $1 billion revenue target by end of FY22.

The biologics segment grew 50 percent year-on-year (YoY) in nine-month period to Rs 1594 crores, led primarily by contributions from Pegfilgrastim and Trastuzumab in US market. Adalimumab in European Union and Trastuzumab in several emerging markets, also contributed towards growth.

Biocon Biologics expects to end FY20 with sales of around $300 million. The company expects margins to expand as its biosimilars gain sales traction in US and other markets.

"What we are seeing in the US biosimilar market is very encouraging with biosimilars reaching double digit market share. And that is very important trend," said Christiane Hamacher, Biocon Biologics, CEO & MD of Biocon Biologics told Moneycontrol.

Pegfilgrastim is a biosimilar version of Amgen's Neulasta used to stimulate the level of neutrophils, a type of white blood cell that gets damaged in cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy.

Biocon started supplying Pegfilgrastim from the expanded capacity since December last year, and is now focused on increasing market share by participating in the 340B Drug Pricing Program that covers one-third of one-third of the market in the US.

The 340B is a US federal government program that requires drug manufacturers to provide outpatient drugs to eligible health care organizations and covered entities at significantly reduced prices.

"We are seeing the encouraging signal in terms of increase in market share and this will play out in the one or two quarters, so pegfilgrastim biosimilars have just captured 29 percent of the total overall innovator revenue, so there is a lot of space that is here to grow," said Hamacher.

Trastuzumab promise

On Trastuzumab, the company said it expects a more gradual off take.

"We have both the 150 and 420 milligram (mg) versions of Trastuzumab. We have launched without any legal risks. So our partner Mylan has put everything in place for commercialization and we expect to see ramp up from the next quarter," said Hamacher.

Biocon and its partner Mylan on December 2 last year launched Trastuzumab, a biosimilar to Herceptin - in US used for treatment of HER2-overexpressing breast cancer and metastatic stomach cancer. Roche, the innovator, had made $2.9 billion in 2018 on sales of Herceptin in the US.

Unlike Pegfilgrastim, which is acute or a short term treatment, Trastuzumab is a longer treatment.

Biocon is expecting the launch of Insulin Glargine in US in the second half of calendar year in 2020, and two more products in the following years thereafter.

Rise in R&D expenses

Biocon has pipeline of 28 molecules targeting patients across the world including all major developed markets, while this means steep rise in R&D spend in next few years.

"We will see R&D expenses go up next few years. We will also continue to see rise in revenues. The impact of R&D on percentage of sales will not be as much as absolute increase of revenues," said MB Chinappa, CFO of Biocon Biologics India Ltd.

The biosimilar opportunity globally by 2025 is estimated to be around $260 billion globally,

"We have the capacity to serve the markets globally, and patients across the world, because it's not only about reaching the $1 billion target. It’s about reaching 5 million patients. And we also have the cost structure that really enabled us to work across the globe with price volume, value maximisation," said Hamacher.

Biocon has partnered with Mylan for broad portfolio of biosimilar and insulin products. While Biocon develops and manufactures the drug, Mylan takes care of regulatory approvals and commercialization of products in the highly regulated markets such as US, Canada, Japan, Australia, New Zealand and EU. Biocon has co-exclusive commercialisation rights with Mylan in the rest of the world.