Neuberg Diagnostics to invest Rs 150 crore to expand in North, East India

Neuberg Diagnostics, one of the fastest-growing lab chains, December 22 said it plans to invest Rs 150 crore for expansion in North and East India markets. The entire investment will be funded by internal accruals and debt, it said.

As part of the expansion in North and East, the company is planning set up new labs and also partner with existing labs. Neuberg has so far commissioned five labs in Delhi and Chandigarh.

Neuberg currently has 80 labs and 1,000 touchpoints and is present in India, UAE and South Africa.

The company aims to add another 10 labs in the next quarter and 30 labs by end of next fiscal. It also plans to commence commercial operations in the US next quarter.

The company's Chairman and Managing Director, GSK Velu, in a recent interview, told Moneycontrol that the company will be ending FY21 with revenues of Rs 900 -1,000 crore.

"Our operations are impacted in April and May, by June we have recovered, and most of our labs are doing better than previous," Velu said.

Velu said Covid-19 testing has come to rescue of Neuberg in the first half of FY21. Velu said in the last two quarters Covid-19 testing contributed about one-third of revenues for Neuberg, now it will start going down.

But going for he says Covid-19 testing may not be an attractive proposition, as the prices of RT-PCR, the gold standard of Covid testing has fallen sharply.

The price of RT-PCR test at private laboratories and hospitals which was initially pegged at Rs 4,500 by ICMR, has crashed by 10 times. Currently, most of the RT-PCR tests are priced anywhere between Rs 900 and Rs 1,800.

"We already have 10 labs for Covid-19 testing, and we are going to have 14-15 labs to conduct Covid testing," Velu said.

On initial public offering (IPO) plans, Velu said the company would be exploring that option in the next two years.

"At first, we are in the process of consolidating the network," Velu said.

Velu said there is enough scope for growth in the diagnostic sector, as the organised lab chains still account just 5 percent of all the path labs in the country. Velu also said the NABL accreditation should be made compulsory to every lab to improve quality of testing.

"There are close to 100,000 labs; less than 2,000 have NABL accreditation," he said.