MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar:You can add global companies to your portfolio through Fund of Funds! Watch the webinar on July 20, 11am to get started
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies

Netradyne raises $150 million from Softbank Vision Fund, others; valuation nears $1 billion

This financing with earlier investments brings Netradyne's total capital raised to over $197 million.

PTI
July 15, 2021 / 09:58 PM IST
Representative image

Representative image

US based start-up Netradyne on Thursday said it has raised USD 150 million in series C round led by Softbank Vision Fund at a valuation close to USD 1 billion. Existing investors Point72 Ventures and M12 also participated in the round.

The company plans to leverage this new funding to advance its core technology, expand into new geographies and accelerate hiring across research and development including in India, marketing, customer support.

"This investment by SoftBank solidifies our global marketplace leadership position in fleet safety technology. With this new infusion of capital, we will invest even more deeply into advanced AI technology and accelerate our international and India market expansion.

"We will also utilize bulk of our funding on hiring top-notch talent in India which accounts for two-thirds of our 300 strong global employee base," Netradyne CEO Avneesh Agrawal said in a statement.

Also Read | CCI okays SoftBank investment in Swiggy

Close

Related stories

Founded in 2015, Netradyne provides fleets of all sizes with an advanced video safety camera and fleet performance analytics tracking, as well as driver awareness tools using artificial intelligence and edge computing to help reduce risky driving behaviour and reward safe driving decision-making.

"In addition, we will invest heavily on augmenting research and development, manufacturing, product design and development capabilities in India - all in support of furthering our mission to create safer roadways for all," Agrawal said.

This financing with earlier investments brings Netradyne's total capital raised to over USD 197 million.

"We have a history of identifying and backing companies that are developing transformative technologies that contribute to the betterment of humanity.

"The technology developed by Netradyne and its advancements are poised to profoundly impact the entire transportation ecosystem by creating safer roads," SoftBank Investment Advisers (Vision Fund) managing partner Nagraj Kashyap said.
PTI
Tags: #business news #Netradyne #SoftBank Vision Fund #start-up
first published: Jul 15, 2021 09:58 pm

Must Listen

D-Street Talk: Fund manager who manages about $4bn of AUM shares insight on 30 years of reforms, midcaps & advice for Robinhood investors

D-Street Talk: Fund manager who manages about $4bn of AUM shares insight on 30 years of reforms, midcaps & advice for Robinhood investors

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.