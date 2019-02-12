Present
Moneycontrol

Budget2019

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsors

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Feb 12, 2019 07:10 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

NetRack launches Data Center racks to cater to banking & insurance sectors

iRack block 2.0 is an intelligent capsule designed for on-premises deployment at organizations.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

NetRack, the solution provider for data centers and end-to-end IT server racks, launched its latest offering - iRack block 2.0. The company has partnered with Climaveneta to come with upgraded features for the iRack block. The datacenter rack comes with considerable upgrades in the design and specifications.

iRack block 2.0 is an intelligent capsule designed for on-premises deployment at organizations. NetRack's new iRack block 2.0 is a self-cooled, self-powered & self-contained rack which is supported by Climaveneta's rack cooling unit. It works on inverter technology with Inverter Driven Compressor and EC Fans which modulates the frequency based on the cooling requirement of the customer. This helps in adapting the dynamic requirements of the clients.

Ravi Raj, Brand Head, Director, Sales & Support at NetRack said, "After analyzing the current scenario of data center market and understanding the business requirements of IT managers, we have remodeled our existing iRack block with upgraded cooling and security systems."

"The iRack block 2.0 is in-line with the emerging technology needs, enabling the organizations to achieve advanced cooling in their data centers," he added.
First Published on Feb 12, 2019 07:10 pm

tags #Business #Companies #Technology

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.