NetRack launches Data Center racks to cater to banking & insurance sectors

NetRack, the solution provider for data centers and end-to-end IT server racks, launched its latest offering - iRack block 2.0. The company has partnered with Climaveneta to come with upgraded features for the iRack block. The datacenter rack comes with considerable upgrades in the design and specifications.

iRack block 2.0 is an intelligent capsule designed for on-premises deployment at organizations. NetRack's new iRack block 2.0 is a self-cooled, self-powered & self-contained rack which is supported by Climaveneta's rack cooling unit. It works on inverter technology with Inverter Driven Compressor and EC Fans which modulates the frequency based on the cooling requirement of the customer. This helps in adapting the dynamic requirements of the clients.

Ravi Raj, Brand Head, Director, Sales & Support at NetRack said, "After analyzing the current scenario of data center market and understanding the business requirements of IT managers, we have remodeled our existing iRack block with upgraded cooling and security systems."

"The iRack block 2.0 is in-line with the emerging technology needs, enabling the organizations to achieve advanced cooling in their data centers," he added.