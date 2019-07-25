Netflix exploring multi-pronged approach to expand reach in India

Netflix is in negotiations with Indian internet service providers (ISP), television manufacturers and telecom companies to work out a multi-pronged strategy.

According to a report in The Economic Times, the streaming platform is looking at long-term 'deep partnerships' to arrive at a solution for billing challenges in India.

The paper quoted Nigel Baptiste, director of partner engagement at Netflix said: "We need to bring eyeballs to the content… one is device partnership… and other partners like service providers. We think about those partnerships for the next 20 years."

Meanwhile, Netflix also announced that it would soon launch its 'mobile-only' plan for Rs 199 per month in India. The plan during the testing period was priced at Rs 250, rivalling other competitor's subscription cost.

Netflix Director Product Innovation Ajay Arora added that this plan is made for India and users will have access to the same unlimited standard definition (SD), ad-free content under it. The move is expected to help the company expand in smaller cities in the country.