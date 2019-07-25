App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Jul 25, 2019 01:04 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Netflix exploring multi-pronged approach to expand reach in India

The streaming platform is looking at long-term 'deep partnerships' to arrive at a solution for billing challenges in the country.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Netflix is in negotiations with Indian internet service providers (ISP), television manufacturers and telecom companies to work out a multi-pronged strategy.

According to a report in The Economic Times, the streaming platform is looking at long-term 'deep partnerships' to arrive at a solution for billing challenges in India.

The paper quoted Nigel Baptiste, director of partner engagement at Netflix said: "We need to bring eyeballs to the content… one is device partnership… and other partners like service providers. We think about those partnerships for the next 20 years."

Close

Meanwhile, Netflix also announced that it would soon launch its 'mobile-only' plan for Rs 199 per month in India. The plan during the testing period was priced at Rs 250, rivalling other competitor's subscription cost.

related news

Netflix Director Product Innovation Ajay Arora added that this plan is made for India and users will have access to the same unlimited standard definition (SD), ad-free content under it. The move is expected to help the company expand in smaller cities in the country.

The streaming platform already has deep partnerships with Bharti Airtel and ISPs such as Hathway and ACT Fibernet.
First Published on Jul 25, 2019 01:02 pm

tags #Business #Companies #ISP #Netflix #Streaming #Telecom

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.