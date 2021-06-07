Nestle swings into damage-control mode, launches ad campaign on 'healthfulness' of products

Nestle has reached out to consumers through its advertisements in newspapers and asked them to reach out directly and raise their concerns about its products.

Nestle India has launched an ad campaign to assuage consumer concerns about the ‘healthfulness’ of its products after a report in the UK-based Financial Times last week which revealed that, internally, the company has been discussing the health quotient of its product portfolio.

The advertisements on Sunday and Monday remind consumers about Nestle being part of their lives for 100 years and reassures them about the quality of products, saying, “You can put your trust, as always, in every Nestle product. For it’s made with an assurance of quality, with over a 100 years of trust.”

“Recent reports have questioned the healthfulness of Nestlé products after a global internal working document was reported out of context. The portfolio analysis only covers about half the global sales since several prominent categories were not included. In fact, looking at the global portfolio as a whole, less than 30 percent would not meet stringent external ‘healthfulness’ standards, mostly representing indulgent products, which are acceptable in moderation as part of healthy, balanced and enjoyable diet,” said a Nestle India spokesperson.

“We will be releasing print advertisements over the next few days, reassuring consumers that we genuinely care about what matters to them, what concerns them and that we are there for them 24x7, if they have any questions or suggestions,” it added.

Old and new controversies

Nestle India was embroiled in a controversy earlier when traces of monosodium glutamate, or MSG, were found in one of its most popular brands in India, Maggi, by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI).

This led to the banning of the product in the country in 2015, which led to a major sales loss. Nestle, however, relaunched the product after five months of a legal battle. The recent development is a reminder of the Maggi episode.

Financial Times has reported that Nestle, in a document circulated internally earlier in the year, acknowledged that more than 60 percent of its products do not meet the “recognised definition of health” and that some of its products “will never be healthy, no matter how much the company renovates”.

According to the UK-based newspaper, the presentation was circulated internally among the company’s top executives earlier this year, and it said only 37 percent of Nestle’s food and beverages by revenues, excluding products such as pet food and specialised medical nutrition, achieve a rating above 3.5 under Australia’s health star rating system.

Needless to say, Nestle wants to avoid a repeat of the situation and is extra cautious this time around.

A need for strategy rejig?

Nestle has released an ad campaign to allay consumer fears about its products but this raises the question if these companies need to relook at their strategies around packaged food.

Packaged and indulgent foods have been deemed unhealthy by nutritionists over the years, and, given the growing health consciousness among consumers, are the sales of these products likely to be impacted?

According to Abheek Singhi, MD and Senior Partner, BCG India, consumers in a recent survey by the consulting firm had shown high intent towards spending on health and wellness and fresh foods.

While 50 per respondents wanted to step up spending on the health and hygiene category, 45 percent preferred fresh foods,” he said.

However, it is not certain how much of this intent will translate into actual buying behaviour, he says, as ‘taste’ and ‘convenience’ are as much driving factors for the decision to buy food as ‘health’.

Most confectionaries and indulgent food categories have grown in recent years as they offer taste and convenience to consumers.

Similarly, Anurag Mathur, Head, Retail and Partner, PwC, said that the definition of ‘what is healthy’ evolves with time, and companies so far have changed with them by launching products that are low in sugar or have active ingredients.

“It is not always going to be about health and companies will have to create a balance between health and indulgence,” he adds.

Consumers will not stop eating snacks, he adds. However, they might look for non-fried variants. Experts believe that indulgence categories such as chocolates, confectionaries, and even instant noodles will not be impacted much by the health trend as long as companies create a balance between health and indulgence.