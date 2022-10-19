Nestlé launches direct-to-consumer platform MyNestlé

live bse live

FMCG and packaged food products major Nestlé India has hopped onto the direct-to-consumer (D2C) bandwagon with the launch of its e-commerce platform MyNestlé, where consumers can buy all Nestle products. The company announced the launch along with its quarterly earnings for the third quarter ended September. Nestle India follows January to December financial year.

“To serve our valued consumers when and where it matters, I am delighted to announce the launch of our first ever D2C platform – www.mynestle.in,” Suresh Narayanan, chairman and managing director of Nestlé India, said in a press statement.

The company plans to offer curated product bundles, personalised gifting, subscriptions and discounts on its platform. Consumers can also try gourmet recipes on the platform and get free nutrition counselling.

Initially, MyNestlé will be launched in Delhi NCR and will expand to other parts of the country.

With this announcement, Nestlé India joins the ranks of Hindustan Unilever, ITC, Marico, Emami etc, who have also launched their D2C platforms in the Indian market.

FMCG majors have stepped up their D2C game with the emergence of several new-age companies such as Mamaearth, Plum Goodness,

Licious, who have reached a significant scale in recent times by reaching out to consumers directly through e-commerce instead of through traditional means that deployed such as distributors and retailers. Besides, launching D2C platforms the companies are also launching products specifically developed for their D2C channels or even online-only brands. Players such as Dabur, Marico, Emami and Tata Consumer Products are launching products exclusively for their D2C platforms and marketplaces as they compete with digital-first brands. Dabur India, for instance, aims to clock Rs 100 crore in sales from its digital-native brands in FY23.

The launch of D2C platform is expected to give Nestle India better sales from e-commerce as a channel, which currently contributes about 7 percent of its domestic sales.

“Launch of D2C platform – www.mynestle.in will further accelerate digital sales contribution over the medium term,” said Amnish Aggarwal – head of research, Prabhudas Lilladher.

Nestle India reported a net profit of Rs 668 crore in the September quarter (Q3), a year-on-year (YoY) jump of 8.3 percent as compared to Rs 617 crore reported in the year-ago period.

The company’s total sales for the period increased 18.3 percent and stood at Rs 4,591 crore in Q3 as compared to Rs 3,882 crore registered last year. Sequentially, the company’s net profit jumped almost 30 percent as compared to Rs 515 crore reported in Q2, while revenue climbed 14 percent to 4,036 crore in the June quarter.

The company’s performance has received thumbs up from analysts. “Strong revenue growth with good beat on revenues; And highest sales growth in the last five years,” Edelweiss said in a note.

Nestle India has been battling inflation in several commodities for more than a year now which has impacted its growth. The company, however, it witnessed a softening in prices of key raw materials such as edible oils and packaging materials.

“However, fresh milk, fuels, grains and green coffee costs are expected to remain firm with a continued increase in demand and volatility,” the company added.