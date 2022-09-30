Nestle India workers at 3 plants not to work on Sunday; company in talks with them

FMCG major Nestle India on Friday said it is in talks with workers across its three plants, who are planning not to work on Sunday in protest over the lack of paid leave for organising union activities.

The workers of Nestle at its three plants - Nanjangud in Karnataka, Bicholim in Goa and Tahliwal in Himachal Pradesh - plan not to work on Sunday, protesting over not getting paid leave for organising union activities.

Nestle India, which manufactures a range of products ranging from coffee, noodles and confectionary products in these plants, said the move will not have any business impact on the company.

"As a responsible people-centric organisation, we are in conversation with our colleagues and do not insist they work on specified days that they are not inclined towards," said a Nestle India spokesperson.

"Further, we do not anticipate any business impact, even if there is no production in a few factories on one day," he added. India is among the top ten global markets of Nestle SA, a Swiss multinational food and beverages conglomerate.

Nestle India presently operates nine factories employing roughly 6,000 people. Its revenue in 2021 stood at Rs 14,709.41 crore.