Neighbourhood kiranas transform to give supermarket feel to consumers

Meera Supermarket located on Bazaar Street near the daily market in the town of Gobichettipalayam in Tamil Nadu has been around for more than half a century, although with different names and forms.

What was started as a kirana store by the current owner’s grandfather in 1947 has evolved over the years. The second generation of the family changed its name to Meera Store from New Provisions Store, while the third generation revamped it and adopted a supermarket-like format, allowing customers to walk in the aisles between rows of neatly arranged products.

“We were not too keen on sitting behind the counter and selling products, and consumers, too, find this format more convenient,” said 31-year-old Jeyaprakash S, who runs the supermarket with his brother.

Several kirana outlets in the country have remodeled themselves into standalone modern trade (SMT) stores to give their consumers a better experience when they shop for groceries and daily essentials. While many of these stores look and feel like modern trade stores, they lack the scale and technology expertise of their much larger rivals.

The transformation has taken place even as restrictions were imposed in many parts of the country to curb the spread of COVID-19. And their growth in rural areas has outpaced expansion in urban centres.

There are currently over 2 lakh SMT stores in India, of which 58 percent are in the urban areas, according to an estimate by Bizom, a retail intelligence company.

“We have analysed trends over the last year and seen that these outlets have increased by 13.9 percent despite the impact of the pandemic,” said Akshay D’Souza, chief marketing officer of Bizom.

The growth of these stores in rural India (22 percent) has outstripped the growth across urban India (8.5 percent), according to D’Souza.

Time to upgrade

Experts attribute the trend to the heightened adoption of digital payments and technology by general trade owners after the goods and services tax regime was introduced in India in July 2017, about eight months after demonetisation.

“Demonetisation and implementation of GST led to growth in modern retail stores, including independent stores, over the last five years,” said Rajat Wahi, a partner at Deloitte India.

However, a large part of the growth was fueled by successful kirana store owners who looked to upgrade, said D’Souza of Bizom.

“An aisle-based, self-service structure offers customers a better shopping experience while also improving margins and opening new streams of revenue,” he said.

“Earlier, retailers worried they would have to pay more in taxes and hence there was a hesitance to adopt a modern format, but with GST they have realised that it is better to go organised rather than stay in the cash economy,” said Kumar Rajagopalan, CEO of the Retailers Association of India, which has tracked this transformation over the years.

The other part of the story, according to Rajagopalan, is that the second and third-generation of these families who are taking over the business do not want to sit behind a counter in a non-air-conditioned shop.

Such aspirations have driven the transformation of standalone stores across the country, notably Society Stores in Mumbai, Elite Super Market in Kerala, Arambagh Foodart in Kolkata and Grocer Supermarket in Guwahati.

Realigned strategies

FMCG companies have noticed the changes and are realigning their strategies to tap them. Emami, the maker of BoroPlus creams, Navratna oils and Zandu Balm, which used to service these stores along with general trade stores, now has distributors, sales teams and below-the-line agencies exclusively catering to SMT stores.

“SMTs stock a wide range of products, allow touch and feel to explore new launches, offer the convenience of home delivery and are not crowded like the malls. Witnessing this shopper trend, Emami has decided to boldly invest in these independent self-service stores,” said Vinod Rao, president, sales-CCD, Emami.

The company has enrolled over 3,500 such stores and plans to rapidly add thousands more in the coming quarters.

Tata Consumer Products, which derives 8-10 percent of its general trade business from SMTs, calls them a key focus area in its retail strategy.

“These outlets offer a much wider assortment and range of products for the consumers, combined with a modern format shopping experience,” said Navaneel Kar, head-sales (India), for Tata Consumer, which sells products including Tetley tea, Himalayan bottled water and Tata Salt.

The overall contribution of supermarkets and organised stores in India remains at 10-15 percent of overall FMCG sales, according to experts, with a greater concentration in the urban areas. The standalone stores contribute half of the FMCG sales in urban areas.

In the middle

SMT stores offer the benefits of modern trade, such as a wide assortment of products, as well as the advantage of general trade stores, such as proximity, even as they compete with both these formats.

Major retailers such as Big Bazaar and Reliance Fresh have the benefit of an omnichannel presence, which allows customers to shop through an app and collect their groceries at convenient pickup centres.

“Kirana stores and neighbourhood shops provide purchases on credit to the people as they enjoy the benefit of familiarity and trust,” said Wahi of Deloitte.

However, unlike general trade stores, SMTs have a higher cost of operation and also lack the bandwidth to bring out discount schemes that their larger rivals can offer. The lack of standardised technology to process invoicing, inventory and purchases is another operational challenge for these stores.

“Large modern trade chains have established supply chains and operating processes, and selling to them is largely standardised in terms of key processes like ordering/replenishment and inventory management,” said Kar of Tata Consumer.

SMT outlets, he added, have processes that are unique to every outlet or chain.

Still, the retail and FMCG sector is optimistic that such stores are set to proliferate, giving customers the experience of a modern trade store while retaining the personal touch of the neighbourhood general trade outlet.