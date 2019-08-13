Neeraj Bahl to be new MD, CEO of BSH Home Appliances India

Former Panasonic India senior executive Neeraj Bahl has joined as the new MD and CEO of BSH Home Appliances India. This is after the current MD, CEO Gunjan Srivastava was elevated as the head of BSH Region Asia-Pacific, headquartered at Singapore.

BSH Home Appliances has three flagship brands in the consumer durables category, Bosch, Siemens and the recently-launched luxury brand – Gaggenau.

In his expanded role, Srivastava’s mandate will encompass running BSH’s business across the Asia-Pacific region including India, South East Asia, Australia and New Zealand.

Bahl said BSH Home Appliances India will have a strong focus on India’s tier II & III cities.

He joins BSH Home Appliances from Panasonic India where he was the Group Chief Sales for retail and online. In his role as the Business Head for Consumer Electronics at Panasonic, he helped increase market share in TV panels from a mere 3 percent to over 10 percent within a span of seven years.

During his career of more than 25 years, Bahl also worked with leading global organizations including Samsung Electronics, LG Electronics and Electrolux India.

Gunjan Srivastava, Head of BSH Region Asia-Pacific said his new role will bring an opportunity to strengthen the BSH brand and product presence in the APAC region.

BSH has a presence across different customer segments through its brands Bosch, Siemens, and Gaggenau, which was recently brought to India. Bosch operates in the mass market segment, Siemens operates in a level above Bosch, while Gaggenau targets the super-premium segment.

