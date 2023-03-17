 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Near 'cliff's edge,' Credit Suisse not seen as systemic risk

Associated Press
Mar 17, 2023 / 08:44 PM IST

Experts say the upheaval is largely a byproduct of Credit Suisse's troubles in recent years -- making it look relatively vulnerable -- and investor worries about the health of Western banks in general following the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank in the United States.

A pedestrian browses a smartphone by a Credit Suisse Group AG bank branch in Zurich, Switzerland, on Thursday, March 24, 2022.

Longtime troubles at Credit Suisse came to a head this week with a record stock plunge that spread fears of a banking crisis jumping from the U.S. to Europe. But the problems have been building for years at Switzerland's second-largest bank, ranging from bad bets on hedge funds to a spying scandal involving rival lender UBS.

Shares of Credit Suisse sank over 30% Wednesday after its biggest shareholder -- the Saudi National Bank -- announced it would not provide more money to the Swiss lender. Hours later, Switzerland's central bank agreed to lend Credit Suisse up to 50 billion francs ($54 billion) to shore up its finances. The stock rebounded.

On Friday, shares dropped as much as 12% on the Swiss exchange, trading around 1.86 francs ($1.94) at midday. The stock has seen a long downward slide: It traded at more than 80 francs in 2007.