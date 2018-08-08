NDTV Q1 net loss narrows to Rs 2.88 crore

New Delhi Television today reported narrowing of its consolidated net loss to Rs 2.88 crore for the quarter ended June 30.

The company had posted a net loss of Rs 22.01 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, New Delhi Television (NDTV) Ltd said in a BSE filing.

The consolidated revenue from operations of the company stood at Rs 98.18 crore for the quarter under review. It was Rs 105.12 crore in the same period a year ago.

Shares of New Delhi Television Ltd closed 0.90 per cent higher at Rs 33.50 per scrip on the BSE today.