NCLT urges SpiceJet to settle with lessors who have moved insolvency pleas

SpiceJet

The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on September 5 urged low cost airline SpiceJet to settle the disputes with the lessors who have filed insolvency pleas against it.

Noting that the insolvency pleas against the airline have been filed only by lessors and not banks or financial institutions, the tribunal told the airline that it is in its best interest to settle with the lessors.

The above transpired in an insolvency plea filed by Celestial Aviation Services Limited, a lessor, against SpiceJet.

NCLT's statement comes in the light of SpiceJet allotting over 48 million shares to nine aircraft lessors to clear outstanding dues worth 2.31 billion rupees (nearly $28 million), as the troubled airline looks to return to full operations.

The carrier’s shareholders had passed a number of resolutions, including a 25 billion rupees fundraise and a preferential issue of shares to lessors to clear outstanding dues.

In June 2023, SpiceJet entered into a settlement agreement with Nordic Aviation Capital (NAC), a major lessor for the airline's Q400 aircraft. It was earlier reported that the airline planned to settle its dues of Rs 2500 crore by transferring its cargo undertaking to a newly created subsidiary, SpiceXpress. It will then issue compulsorily convertible debentures (CCDs) to the parent. Then SpiceJet will offer lessors the option to swap lease payments with the CCDs.

Celestial's is the fifth insolvency plea against SpiceJet. Pleas by lessors such as Willis Lease Finance, Aircastle and Wilmington are already pending at the NCLT. All the petitions are likely to come up for hearing on September 15.

The NCLT on May 8 issued notice in Aircastle's first plea and sought the airline's response. SpiceJet had accordingly filed a response to the plea, and Aircastle sought a short adjournment on May 25 to respond to the airline's reply. Subsequently, SpiceJet had filed an application questioning the maintainability of Aircastle's insolvency plea. SpiceJet has also questioned the maintainability of Aircastle's second insolvency plea and Wilmington's plea.