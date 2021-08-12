NCLT rejects Siva Industries settlement offer, orders liquidation

Representative image.

The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), Chennai, has rejected the debt settlement proposal of Siva Industries and Holdings Ltd that was earlier approved by its lenders. The court also ordered Siva Industries’ liquidation in an order on Thursday.

The NCLT rejected the proposal terming it a “business restructuring plan” rather than a settlement envisaged under section 12 A of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC). It also said that the terms of the settlement were ambiguous.

Section 12 A of the IBC allows insolvency cases to be withdrawn with the approval of the members of the committee of creditors (CoC) with 90 percent voting share. In Siva Industries’ case, creditors led by IDBI Bank had voted in favour of the settlement in the first week of April. The company had offered a one-time settlement of Rs 500 crore, a tenth of the Rs 5,000 crore it owed to banks.

The Supreme Court had in similar cases said that the commercial wisdom of the CoC should be taken into account while deciding on the merits of any IBC case. But in this instance, the NCLT has questioned the ambiguity of the settlement proposal.

It said: “There is no final offer made by the promoter of the corporate debtor, and also the acceptance made by the committee of creditors (CoC) in this regard.”

“Based on the ambiguity of terms of settlement, we cannot order for withdrawal of CIRP (corporate insolvency resolution process),” the tribunal said.

The lenders had argued before the court that if the company was liquidated or in a resolution plan involving a third party, all operational creditors, including tax authorities, would be wiped out. Hence, they approved the 12A petition by the promoters.

However, the NCLT was of the view that the CoC should have voted for the proposal only if they had received the money in full as per the settlement proposal given by the promoter. If that were done, apprehensions of a default by the promoter would not have arisen and that would have made the tribunal’s job easier, it said.

The one-time settlement offered Rs 5 crore as an upfront payment to the banks. As per its terms, the settlement amount will be paid from the funds/debt to be raised by the promoter either on its own or out of the proceeds from either sale of assets, raising debt or external capital raise using the assets offered as security to lenders. At the same time, lenders also agreed to withdraw all pending legal proceedings against Siva group companies as part of the resolution plan.

The NCLT also questioned the settlement proposal on the grounds of it being submitted by a promoter, who is ineligible to submit such plans under Section 29A of IBC. Under this statute, an insolvent, a wilful defaulter or a person who was a promoter or was in the management of the corporate debtor, among other conditions would not be allowed to bid for the insolvent company concerned.

RCK Vallal, who had filed the application before NCLT last August asking the CoC to consider the one-time settlement offer, now plans to move the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal to appeal against the NCLT order.