NCLT keeps in abeyance CRIP at Madhucon Projects for now

CR Sukumar
Apr 04, 2023 / 06:44 AM IST

Tribunal exercises discretion as directed by Supreme Court before admitting Section 7 application

While keeping in abeyance the CIRP proceedings at Madhucon Projects, the Tribunal took into account the receivables of over Rs 216 crore against the alleged default of little over Rs 100 crore.

National Company Law Tribunal’s (NCLT) Hyderabad bench, while admitting that the Hyderabad-headquartered infrastructure firm Madhucon Projects Ltd (MPL) has defaulted on over Rs 100 crore of debt to Kolkata-based financial creditor Srei Equipment Finance Ltd (SEFL), has kept in abeyance the corporate insolvency resolution process (CIRP) for three months.

Towards this uncommon decision, the Tribunal has exercised its discretion on initiating CIRP proceedings at the infrastructure firm controlled by the family members of Baharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Lok Sabha Member Nama Nageswara Rao, as pronounced by the Supreme Court in Vidarbha Industries Power Vs Axis Bank.

While keeping in abeyance the CIRP proceedings for now against little over Rs 100 crore of dues, the NCLT bench comprising judicial member Dr Venkata Ramakrishna Badarinath Nandula and technical member Charan Singh, has taken into consideration receivables of over Rs 166 crore through a decree and nearly Rs 53 crore of an arbitral award in favour of Madhucon Projects.

However, the Tribunal has granted the liberty to the financial creditor SEFL to approach it if its dues continue to remain unpaid within three months from the date of the order, March 29.