NCLT gives Zee till October 22 to reply in Invesco case over directors

The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has asked Zee Entertainment to file its reply by October 22 in a case seeking ouster of three directors.

The order comes after National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) set aside NCLT's order asking Zee to file reply within two days. In its October 7 order, NCLAT said that reasonable and sufficient opportunity should be given to Zee for filing a reply.

"It is clear that the Learned NCLT has committed an error in not granting reasonable and sufficient time for filing a reply, which is a complete violation of Rule 37 of NCLT Rules and Principles of Natural Justice," the appellate tribunal said in its order on October 8.

Zee had approached the appellate tribunal on October 6, seeking a stay on the NCLT order of October 5, which sought its reply by October 7 on a plea moved by shareholder Invesco. The media company said it had approached NCLAT because it needed reasonable time and opportunity to respond.

The boardroom battle in Zee emerged in September after Invesco which, along with OFI Global China Funds LLC, holds a 17.88 percent stake in the company, wrote to the board of directors on September 11, seeking an EGM.

The EGM was demanded to push for the ouster of three directors, including MD and CEO Punit Goenka. The shareholder also intended to nominate six new directors to the board.

But on October 1, the board of Zee Entertainment said in a regulatory filing that it will not hold an EGM as demanded by Invesco Developing Market Funds.

"The Board deliberated, and unanimously concluded that the Requisition Notice is not valid, as it suffers from multiples legal infirmities," the company said in the regulatory filing.