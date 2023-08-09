NCLT decision on Zee-Sony merger expected on August 10 amidst creditor concerns

Punit Goenka says ZEE-Sony merger is in advance stage and Sebi ban won't be a problem

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

On August 10, the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) is set to announce its decision regarding the Zee-Sony merger case. The NCLT had initially reserved its verdict on the merger between Zee Entertainment Enterprises and Culver Max Entertainment (previously known as Sony Pictures Networks India) on July 10.

The Mumbai bench of NCLT, comprising H V Subba Rao and Madhu Sinha, had reserved the judgment after listening to objections from creditors such as Axis Finance, JC Flower Asset Reconstruction Co, IDBI Bank, Imax Corp, and IDBI Trusteeship who raised concerns about the scheme.

In December 2021, Zee Entertainment and Sony Pictures reached an agreement to combine their businesses. Subsequently, both media companies approached the tribunal to seek approval for the merger, having already obtained necessary permissions from the National Stock Exchange (NSE), Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), and other regulatory bodies like the Competition Commission of India (CCI) and the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI).

During Zee's Q1 FY24 earnings call, the management expressed optimism that the merger would be concluded smoothly. Punit Goenka, the CEO of Zee Entertainment, clarified that his legal situation and the merger were distinct matters. The company emphasized that, besides the provision affirming his role as an essential part of the merged entity, there were no other changes to the agreement's clauses.

Zee Entertainment had declared a merger with Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI) on September 22. The announcement highlighted that SPNI had acknowledged the inclusion of Punit Goenka as MD and CEO of the combined company as a key aspect of the deal.

In a temporary order dated June 12, the Securities and Exchange Board of India had prohibited Subhash Chandra, chairman of Essel Group, and his son Punit Goenka from assuming directorial or major managerial positions due to alleged misuse of funds from Zee for personal gain.

The Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) upheld SEBI's interim order, imposing a one-year restraint on Zee Entertainment promoters Subhash Chandra and Punit Goenka from holding board positions in publicly listed companies, citing alleged fund diversion.