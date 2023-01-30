 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
NCLT clears decks for Vedanta to acquire Meenakshi Energy

CR Sukumar
Jan 30, 2023 / 09:08 PM IST

The tribunal turned down the contentions of consortium of Prudent ARC, the competing bidder for power company which is under corporate insolvency resolution process

Meenakshi Energy, which owns a 1,000-megawatt thermal power plant, went under the corporate insolvency resolution process (CIRP) in early 2019. (Representative image)

The National Company Law Tribunal’s (NCLT) Hyderabad bench has cleared the decks for Anil Agarwal’s Vedanta Ltd to acquire the debt-laden power company Meenakshi Energy Ltd, while turning down the objections raised by the competing bidder consortium of Prudent ARC Ltd and Vizag Minerals & Logistics.

The Consortium of Prudent ARC moved the Tribunal seeking to restrain the Committee of Creditors (CoC) and the Resolution Professional from proceeding with the Challenge Process, wherein Vedanta emerged as the preferred resolution applicant.

Vedanta had submitted a bid to buy out Meenakshi Energy for Rs 1,440 crore, of which Rs 312 crore was to be paid upfront and the balance Rs 1,128 crore to be pumped in the form of secured, unlisted non-convertible debentures to be matured over five years.

