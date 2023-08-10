NCLT approves Zee-Sony merger, dismisses all objections

NCLT approves Zee-Sony merger

The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has approved the merger of Zee Entertainment and Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI) on August 10, paving way to create a $10-billion media giant in the country.

The tribunal has also dismissed all objections regarding the merger.

NCLT had initially reserved its verdict on the merger between Zee Entertainment Enterprises and Culver Max Entertainment (previously known as SPNI) on July 10.

The Mumbai bench of NCLT, comprising H V Subba Rao and Madhu Sinha, had reserved the judgment after listening to objections from creditors such as Axis Finance, JC Flower Asset Reconstruction Co, IDBI Bank, Imax Corp, and IDBI Trusteeship who raised concerns about the scheme.

Meanwhile, post the hearing, shares of Zee traded 14.98 percent higher at Rs 278.55 on the National Stok Exchange at 15:00.

In December 2021, Zee Entertainment and Sony Pictures had reached an agreement to combine their businesses. Subsequently, both media companies approached the tribunal to seek approval for the merger, having already obtained necessary permissions from the National Stock Exchange (NSE), Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), and other regulatory bodies like the Competition Commission of India (CCI) and the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI).

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) had prohibited Subhash Chandra, chairman of Essel Group, and his son Punit Goenka from assuming directorial or major managerial positions due to alleged misuse of funds from Zee for personal gain, in an interim order dated June 12, 2023.

The Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) upheld SEBI's interim order, imposing a one-year restraint on Zee Entertainment promoters Subhash Chandra and Punit Goenka from holding board positions in publicly listed companies, citing alleged fund diversion.

Punit Goenka, in a letter to Zee employees on July 17 had said that the difficulties that he is currently facing are at the promoter family level, and those issues should not considered as problems of the company.

He had said in the letter that the proposed merger of Zee and SPNI is at a "very important juncture", and its completion is "in the interest of all stakeholders."

"The ZEE-Sony merger holds immense significance, regardless of my position as CEO," Goenka had said in an interview to a news publication.