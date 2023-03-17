 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
NCLT approves Propel Plastic Products-Plastauto bid for Sintex-BAPL

Mar 17, 2023 / 08:01 PM IST

The Ahmedabad bench of NCLT has pronounced the order, approving the resolution plan of Sintex-BAPL Limited, Sintex Plastics Technology Ltd (SPTL) informed the bourses.

The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on Friday approved the bid by a consortium of Propel Plastic Products Pvt Ltd and Plastauto Pvt Ltd for debt-ridden Sintex-BAPL.

Sintex-BAPL, a leading maker of water storage tanks and plastic-based interiors, is a wholly-owned material subsidiary of SPTL.

"As per pronouncement of the order, the NCLT, Ahmedabad, has approved the Resolution Plan submitted by Consortium of Propel Plastic Products and Plastauto (erstwhile known as Tubular Pipes)," it said.