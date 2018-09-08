App
Last Updated : Sep 08, 2018 06:24 PM IST | Source: PTI

NCLT approves merger of LuK India, INA Bearings with Schaeffler India

Schaeffler India had filed before NCLT, Mumbai, seeking approval of the merger.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Schaeffler India Saturday said the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), Mumbai, has cleared amalgamation of the two group companies -- INA Bearings India and LuK India -- with itself. NCLT, Chennai, had in June approved the scheme of amalgamation filed before it by LuK India Pvt Ltd.

NCLT, Mumbai, has on September 7, approved the Scheme of Amalgamation which provides for merger of INA Bearings India Private Ltd and LuK India Pvt Ltd with Schaeffler India Ltd, the company said in a BSE filing.

"The merger shall become operative on completion of certain legal formalities post receipt of the certified copy of order from NCLT, Mumbai," it added.
