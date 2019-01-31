App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
BUDGET 2019

Presented by:

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsor

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : | Source: PTI

NCLT admits insolvency plea against Emaar MGF Land, appoints resolution professional

The tribunal has also directed the company, its erstwhile director, promoters or any other person associated with the Emaar MGF Land to “extend every assistance and cooperation to the interim resolution professional".

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has asked to initiate insolvency proceedings against real estate firm Emaar MGF Land after two home buyers filed petition against the company for a huge delay in delivery of their housing units. Admitting the pleas of two of its home buyers, a two member bench headed by NCLT President Justice MM Kumar has appointed one Manoj Kumar Anand as the interim resolution professional of the company and directed him to make a public announcement about the development.

The tribunal has also directed the company, its erstwhile director, promoters or any other person associated with the Emaar MGF Land to “extend every assistance and cooperation to the interim resolution professional".

The NCLT order came on the plea of two home buyers — Neeraj Gupta and Arti Jain -- who had purchased flats at its Palm Greens, KherkiDaula, Gurgaon project.

The real estate firm failed to deliver the project within 36 months to June 2015.

related news

Later, the builder also failed to refund the amount along with the interest. Thereafter, the petitioners approached the NCLT.

Consenting to them, NCLT said “The applicant financial creditor has disbursed the money the respondent corporate debtor (Emaar MGF Land) as a consideration for purchase of the residential flat. Though a considerable long time has lapsed, even the principal amount disbursed has not been repaid by the respondent corporate debtor as per the provisions of the flat buyer's agreement."

It further said: "It is accordingly held that respondent corporate debtor has committed default in repayment of the outstanding financial debt … accordingly, the present application is admitted."

In 2005, Dubai-based Emaar Properties entered Indian real estate market in partnership with India's MGF Group and invested ? 8,500 crore through joint venture Emaar MGF Land.

However, in April 2016, it decided to end their 11-year old JV.

In January 2018, the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) approved the proposed demerger scheme of Emaar MGF Land, paving the way for two JV partners to go separate ways. The demerger process got completed by July last year.
First Published on Jan 31, 2019 01:44 pm

tags #Business #Companies #Real Estate

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.