NCLT adjourns Zee-Invesco case till December 14 hearing

Invesco and OFI Global had sought an EGM for the ouster of MD and CEO Punit Goenka and appointment of six directors.

Maryam Farooqui
November 16, 2021 / 03:31 PM IST
The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) said that the Zee-Invesco case has been adjourned till further hearing on December 14.


“In view of the appeals filed at the Bombay High Court and the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT), this matter is adjourned to December 14 for further consideration,” the Mumbai bench of NCLT, comprising Bhaskara Pantula Mohan and Narendra Kumar Bhola, said on November 16.


A division bench of the Bombay High Court will hear the Zee-Invesco matter on November 29 and NCLAT will take it up for further consideration on December 6.

Zee’s largest shareholder Invesco and OFI Global on October 28 had approached the division bench of the high court, led by Justices Kathawalla and Milind Jadhav, challenging an October 26 ruling.


The court granted an injunction against Invesco’s call for an extraordinary general meeting (EGM), observing that directing Zee to call an EGM would be potentially non-compliant. It said that there was a fundamental flaw in Invesco’s construct.


Legal experts, however, noted that while the court has restrained Invesco from taking any action in furtherance of their requisition notice (to call an EGM), it has not declared the call for an EGM illegal or invalid.


Invesco and OFI Global together hold 17.88 percent stake in Zee. The two had sought an EGM for the ouster of MD and CEO Punit Goenka and appointment of six directors.


“In the scheme of the Companies Act, shareholders do not get to choose individual independent directors. They may only demand that there be independent directors,” Justice Gautam Patel said in his October 26 order.

On Invesco seeking removal of Goenka, Patel said: “The requisition demands his ouster — but without proposing a replacement. This puts Zee into a statutory blackhole, for it would then be totally in violation of Section 203(1); and it, and its directors, would have to face the liabilities, including fines, set out in Section 203(5).”

first published: Nov 16, 2021 03:31 pm

