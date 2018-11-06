App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Nov 06, 2018 06:28 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

NCLAT to hear IndusInd Bank plea on IL&FS' unpaid interest dues on Nov 13

The private sector bank has a huge exposure to the extent of about Rs 3,000 crore. The bank also conceded that they are one of the top five lenders to IL&FS

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) will hear the petition by IndusInd Bank seeking payment of interest dues on outstanding loans to keep debt-laden IL&FS group being classified as a non-performing asset (NPA).

The NCLAT has issued a notice and agreed to hear the petition on November 13. The tribunal has also ordered that certain lenders of the IL&FS group and its 348 subsidiaries appear on the same day.

IndusInd Bank has a huge exposure to the extent of about Rs 3,000 crore. The bank also conceded it is one of the top five lenders to IL&FS.

The order also stays all actions against IL&FS (Infrastructure Leasing and Financial Services) and its 348 group companies by any lender from exercising the right to sell off or lien against any amounts lying with any creditor against any dues.

In the meantime, the court has asked IL&FS group to file their replies to the application.

Earlier, the NCLAT had granted a moratorium or protection against any regulatory and legal proceedings against IL&FS and its board, in case of further defaults.

With a total debt of Rs 91,000 crore, IL&FS has been hit by a crisis after it defaulted on its debt obligations in early September.
First Published on Nov 6, 2018 06:28 pm

tags #Banks #debt #finance #ILFS #IndusInd Bank #NCLT

most popular

Investor or aam aadmi, 9 movies that have stock market lessons for everyone

Investor or aam aadmi, 9 movies that have stock market lessons for everyone

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Facts about Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel statue that dwarfs the world’s tallest structures

Facts about Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel statue that dwarfs the world’s tallest structures

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.