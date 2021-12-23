NCLAT stays CCI order against UBL on condition of pre-depositing 10% of penalty amount

The CCI had imposed a fine on UBL in an order issued on Sept 24 (Representative image)

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) on December 23 stayed a recent order passed by the Competition Commission of India (CCI) against United Breweries Ltd (UBL), that imposed a Rs 751.8-crore penalty on the beer maker, CNBC TV 18 reported.

The tribunal has stayed the CCI order on condition of UBL pre-depositing "10 percent of the penalty amount", the news channel said.

The order comes as a relief for UBL, which had approached the NCLAT earlier this month to the challenge the CCI order that was issued on September 24.

According to CNBC TV 18, the company will comply with the directions issued by the NCLAT and will deposit the 10 percent of penalty amount "through a fixed deposit receipt within stipulated time" as mentioned in the order.

The NCLAT is, notably, the appellate authority over the CCI. It hears appeals against any direction issued or decision made or order passed by the fair trade regulator.

Earlier in October, UBL, which is now controlled by Dutch-based multinational Heineken, had said it was in process of preparing the grounds of the appeal, which was expected to be filed within two months from the date of order.

On the basis of the legal advise, "the company believes that it has a strong case on merits for successful appeal on this matter”, UBL had said on October 27, in post-earnings statement for the July-September quarter.

Earlier this year, Heineken had acquired additional ordinary shares in UBL taking its shareholding in the company from 46.5 percent to 61.5 percent.

The CCI had imposed penalties totalling over Rs 873 crore on UBL, Carlsberg India, All India Brewers’ Association (AIBA) and 11 individuals for cartelisation in the sale and supply of beer.

The final order was passed against UBL, SABMiller India Ltd, now renamed as Anheuser Busch InBev India Ltd (AB InBev), and Carlsberg India Private Ltd (CIPL), among other entities.

In its 231-page order, which came nearly four years after ordering a detailed probe, the CCI had also directed the companies, association and individuals to "cease and desist" from anti-competitive practices in the future.

The period of cartelisation was considered to be from 2009 to at least October 10, 2018, with Carlsberg India joining in from 2012 and AIBA serving as a platform for facilitating such cartelisation since 2013.

All three beer companies were lesser penalty applicants before the regulator.

(With PTI inputs)