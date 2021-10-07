NCLAT reserves its order in Zee-Invesco case, will pass the order during the course of the day

ZEEL | Representative image

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) took up media company Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd's plea on October 7 and said that the appellate tribunal reserves its order and will pass the order and upload it during the course of the day.

The company approached the appellate tribunal on October 6 in a bid to stay the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) order which sought its reply by October 7 on a plea moved by shareholder Invesco Developing Market Funds.

The media company said that it had approached NCLT because it needed reasonable time and opportunity to respond.

"The company has moved to National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) in accordance with the due process available under the law. The company has also filed a suit in Bombay High Court to declare that the requisition notice sent by Invesco Developing Markets Fund and OFI Global China Fund LLC is invalid," Zee's spokesperson said.

The boardroom battle in Zee emerged in September after Invesco, which - along with OFI Global China Funds LLC - holds 17.88 percent stake in the company, wrote to the Board of Directors on September 11 seeking an EGM.

The EGM was demanded by Invesco to push for the ouster of three directors including MD and CEO Punit Goenka. The shareholder also intended to nominate six new directors to the board.

On September 29, a week after Zee announced the mega merger with Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI), Invesco moved the NCLT seeking a legal order for the EGM.

The counsel representing the investor argued that the EGM call may be deliberately delayed till the merger comes into effect -- which will dilute Invesco's shareholding in the company.

On October 1, Zee rejected the demand for EGM, which is being sought to overhaul the board and also seek the removal of managing director Punit Goenka.

On October 2, the company moved the Bombay High Court against its biggest shareholders Invesco and OFI Global China Fund, saying their demand to call an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) be declared illegal.

A spokesperson of Zee, while reacting to the NCLT order seeking a reply by October 7, said, the "company has already moved to the Bombay High Court to declare that the requisition notice sent by Invesco Developing Markets Fund and OFI Global China Fund LLC is invalid."

On October 5, NCLT asked Zee to file a reply by October 7 on the plea moved by Invesco Developing Market Funds, seeking a legal order for an extraordinary general meeting (EGM).