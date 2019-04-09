App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Apr 09, 2019 09:59 PM IST | Source: PTI

NCLAT bars promoter firm from pledging Omaxe shares

Sunil Goel had approached the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) against the order passed by the Chandigarh bench of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), which had directed Guild Builders not to create pledge on 1.48 crore shares of realty firm except for top-up or margin calls.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image
Whatsapp

Omaxe promoter entity Guild Builders has been restricted from further pledging of its shares in the realty firm as the NCLAT Tuesday modified the order passed by the NCLT in a dispute between the company's CMD Rohtas Goel and his younger brother Sunil Goel.

Sunil Goel had approached the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) against the order passed by the Chandigarh bench of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), which had directed Guild Builders not to create pledge on 1.48 crore shares of realty firm except for top-up or margin calls.

He had contended that the figure of 1.48 crore was not correct as Guild Builders in December last year informed bourses that 7.32 crore shares were pledged out of total 11.44 crore shares held by it in Omaxe Ltd.

Hearing the appeal, a two-member NCLAT bench headed by Chairman Justice S J Mukhopadhaya modified the NCLT order by deleting the figure.

related news

"We find that NCLT while dealing with the defence of the Respondent Company (Guild Builders) did not consider that the Company under the Regulations was filing information with the BSE and also NSE which did not match with the defence which was being taken," said NCLAT.

It further added that it was an "incomplete information" and "the figure 1.48 crore used by NCLT in the Impugned Order ... is deleted and the Impugned Order dated 15th March, 2019 stands modified accordingly."

Omaxe and its Chairman Rohtas Goel have been dragged to the NCLT by Sunil Goel, who has alleged mismanagement of the company's affairs. Sunil Goel, who was removed as joint managing director last year, also sought his reinstatement.
First Published on Apr 9, 2019 06:57 pm

tags #Business #Companies #NCLAT #Omaxe

most popular

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

More From

IPL 2019 Live Score, CSK vs KKR Match in Chennai: CSK lose Shane Watso ...

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: PM Narendra Modi talks to News18 Group Edito ...

PM Narendra Modi biopic: Vivek Oberoi says crew started laughing when ...

Here’s what Zee TV has to say about Congress’ complaint to the Ele ...

Exclusive: Arjun Kapoor gets a new address, deets inside

Kalank: Madhuri Dixit’s adaa is intact in Tabaah Ho Gaye

IPL 2019: Michael Vaughan takes a break from cricket, goes tiger spott ...

Javed Akhtar details the reason why wrote a nationalist song for th ...

Exclusive: This is how Saroj Khan felt as Madhuri Dixit Nene trained f ...

In Andhra, Elections Are All About Three Cs: Cash, Caste and Casting a ...

Japan Military's F-35 Lightning II Stealth Fighter Jet Reported Missin ...

NIA Summons Former PDP MLA Aijaz Ahmad Mir in Weapons Loot Case

EC Seeks Report on PM Modi's Balakot Strike Remarks Aimed At First-Tim ...

Polling to be Held as Per Schedule Despite Naxal Attack: Chhattisgarh ...

IIT-Kanpur Set to Refer Dalit Scholar’s Thesis to External Technical ...

PM Modi Accuses Congress of Taking Away Bal Thackeray's Voting Rights

Algeria MPs Elect First New President in 20 Years

Now, MP Top Cop Wants Action Against CRPF for 'Creating Panic' in Resi ...

Prime Minister Narendra Modi sets the tone for Lok Sabha elections in ...

Inflation seen inching up in March, but still below RBI target

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: EC issues warning to CBDT, Revenue Dept over ...

Veteran Kerala Congress leader K M Mani passes away

Repeat of 1996 in 2019 a real possibility: Chandrababu Naidu on a 'Thi ...

Closing Bell: Sensex ends at day's high, Nifty above 11,650; banks, au ...

Heads up! These 10 stocks are expected to more than double their profi ...

IT sector Q4 earnings preview: Growth likely to be reasonable but marg ...

Midcaps are looking far more attractive now, says BNP Paribas

Rahul Gandhi's Wayanad candidacy puts CPM in tough spot; Left party ma ...

Maldives election: President Ibrahim Solih's thumping victory a positi ...

68-year-old Shaukat Ali assaulted, his shop ransacked by a mob in anot ...

Modi: Journey of a Common Man review — Dramatic performances, select ...

Rahul Gandhi pitches NYAY as a remedy to demonetisation ills; but can ...

Shot putter Manpreet Kaur set to lose national record, Asian title aft ...

Becoming Shiva: The Gajan Sanyasis celebrate the blue god's marriage t ...

Understanding mental illness: When insurance and psychiatry meet, what ...

Huawei P30 Pro camera comparison: The mighty Google Pixel 3 finally ta ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.