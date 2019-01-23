App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Jan 23, 2019 12:47 PM IST | Source: PTI

NCLT Ahmedabad directed to take decision on Essar Steel's insolvency case by January 31

A two-member bench of NCLAT, headed by Justice S J Mukhopadhaya, said that if the Ahmedabad bench of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) does not pass any order by January 31, then it would call the matter and pass an order accordingly on the next date of hearing.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) on January 23 directed the Ahmedabad bench of NCLT to pass an order on the insolvency resolution plan submitted by Essar Steel's RP, in which ArcelorMittal emerged as the highest bidder.

A two-member bench of NCLAT, headed by Justice S J Mukhopadhaya, said that if the Ahmedabad bench of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) does not pass any order by January 31, then it would call the matter and pass an order accordingly on the next date of hearing.

The appellate tribunal has directed to list the matter on February 4 for next hearing.

“We allow designated authority (NCLT) to pass appropriate orders by next date, failing which this appellate tribunal will decide,” said NCLAT.

The matter is listed before the Ahmedabad bench of NCLT on January 31 for hearing.

The appellate tribunal was hearing an application filed by the CoC seeking an early decision.

Earlier on January 3, NCLAT had asked the Ahmedabad bench of NCLT to expeditiously take a final decision in the Essar Steel insolvency case, where ArcelorMittal emerged as the highest bidder.

It had asked the NCLT bench to take an early decision in the matter as per the order passed by the Supreme Court in this regard.
First Published on Jan 23, 2019 12:24 pm

tags #Business #Companies #India

most popular

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.