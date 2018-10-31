App
Last Updated : Oct 31, 2018 11:52 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

NBFCs, HFCs meet in Mumbai to discuss cash crisis ahead of redemptions: Report

Starting with the defaults by IL&FS crisis, NBFCs have seen a ripple effect of the non-repayments leading to liquidity crisis in the market.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

As repayments of Rs 50,000 crore towards maturities of several bonds come up in early November, almost 20 non-banking lenders met in Mumbai to discuss the road ahead, according to a report in The Economic Times.

There are fears that many non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) and housing finance companies (HFCs) may default or fail to roll over thousands of crores worth of commercial papers (CPs) ahead of their redemption.

CPs are debt or bond instruments used by companies to raise short-term finds.

"About Rs 50,000 crore worth of CPs are coming up for redemption by November 9. Of this, Rs 5,000 crore  were issued by a troubled HFC," the report said quoting a senior official of a Mumbai-based NBFC.

The meeting was held in the Tata Capital office on October 29.

The report said the industry would request large industrialists and senior members from the financial markets to move the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

The move comes amid the cash crunch situation especially with mutual funds not investing their money to lend to the non-banking lenders, leading to concerns of default in the bond market.

Starting with the defaults by IL&FS (Infrastructure Leasing and Financial Services) crisis around early September, NBFCs have seen a ripple effect of the non-repayments leading to liquidity crisis in the market.

The fears have already shot up the bond yields in the market.

Although, the government and RBI have taken steps to inject liquidity in the market, investors remain uncertain over future repayments.
