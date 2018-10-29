NBFC liquidity crisis: Banks see room for growth

The liquidity crisis in non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) is turning out to be an opportunity for lending at a better price for the banking sector, especially the private banks.

This is a change from the time when the pace of credit growth of non-banks had put banks at a disadvantage. Banks had to cut down on their margins while offering loans at a relatively lower interest rate, given the competition from NBFCs.

However, this had also led to aggressive lending, which hampered the quality of credit. This is set to change, and banks will be able to offer more loans in the retail and small and SME sectors at a better or higher price.

"There was intense competitive pricing coming (from NBFCs) and banks suddenly had irrational pricing. Now, I think there will be more realistic pricing. Secondly, this will give an opportunity to grow. It is not that NBFCs will give more space but there will be more rational pricing than just growing the book," said Romesh Sobti, CEO and Managing Director of IndusInd Bank.

Banks have already started hiking loan rates due to rise in their cost of borrowings.

Country’s largest bank State Bank of India (SBI) raised its one-year marginal cost of funds-based lending rate (MCLR) by five basis points (bps) to 8.50 percent while largest private bank ICICI Bank hiked the rate by 10 bps to 8.65 percent for a one-year loan. Although, Punjab National Bank (PNB) left the one-year rate unchanged at 8.45 percent, its overnight, one-month and three-year borrowings were hiked by 5-20 bps.

Largest private mortgage lender HDFC increased its retail prime lending rate (RPLR), on which its adjustable-rate home loans are benchmarked, by 10 bps to 16.75 percent with home loans starting at an interest rate of 8.80 percent.

There is around 50-75 bps improvement in the pricing for banks, said Rajat Monga- Senior Group President, Financial Markets at Yes Bank.

"Now, we are seeing growth in portfolio purchases from NBFCs, which also suits our retail banking and SME banking business model. They are also getting better priced. The credit pricing is improving across the board and given the lack of liquidity and the situation which is certain sector specific, the opportunity to banks is tremendous right now, which is also coming at a better price," said Monga.

The rate hikes by banks also indicate that banks are getting comfortable in their pricing power as the liquidity crunch and tighter access to the bond market is weighing on the NBFCs.

Additionally, a report by global brokerage house Morgan Stanley pointed out that rising interest rates and NBFC crisis, triggered by the Infrastructure Leasing and Financial Services (IL&FS) debt obligation defaults, are set to improve large banks positioning.

"The IL&FS default and subsequent pressure on NBFCs are likely to make this shift quicker and starker," the report noted. The financial services firm pointed out that it expected large banks - HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, SBI, and Axis Bank - to accelerate loan growth and improve spreads for both assets and liabilities over the next three years.