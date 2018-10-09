NBFC body set to meet RBI, write to government to support funding

NBFCs, which are battling liquidity crisis, plan to approach the government and the central bank seeking support to weather the capital crunch. Finance Industry Development Council (FIDC), a self-regulatory organisation for NBFCs, is set to meet the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) next week and write to the government for support amid restricted access to capital, sources told Moneycontrol.

This comes at a time when concerns due to multiple defaults of debt obligations by Infrastructure Leasing and Financial Services (IL&FS), one of the biggest NBFCs and one supported by government-owned institutions, have led to a snowballing impact of reduction in credit or financing to other non-bank lenders in the sector.

"We plan to write to the government and RBI as because of this (IL&FS impact), now even the existing credit facilities are looked at negatively by most banks and this is purely based on the current fears," one of the sources said, adding that "institutions (NBFCs) which are playing a good role must not suffer".

The equity market registered significant losses in September with the BSE Sensex declining 2,418 points (6.3 percent), triggered by the IL&FS default, which raised concerns about liquidity shortage in the NBFCs sector, RBI said in its monetary policy report this month.

As a cautionary measure, the central bank has started an inspection of several NBFCs to assess their exposure to high-risk assets.

The FIDC letter will ask for some extra financing support to NBFCs. "The financing can increase at least on a temporary basis given the situation… Maybe some direct government support say from NABARD or SIDBI," an official said.

Nabard and Sidbi – National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development and Small Industries Development Bank of India — are government-owned development financial institutions to support lenders.

Finance restricted to NBFCs

Borrowing rates in the debt market have climbed to a four-year high, which is increasing the costs of funding for the NBFCs. Further, mutual funds are more cautious to buy their debt instruments.

Amid all this, the banking regulator is tightening controls on the NBFCs making it difficult to seek funds, including from banks.

As on August 2018, the banks’ credit exposure to NBFCs grew 43.9 percent year-on-year. It has, however, declined 1.3 percent since April 2018, as per RBI data.

Also Read: IL&FS timeline: When and what happened so far

The official added, "Yes, a company (IL&FS) has nearly gone down and it does raise eyebrows, but let us not create a situation where the entire sector on the block or even entire credit system in doldrums."

“The markets are shut for liquidity and almost all NBFCs have stopped disbursement for now. There are lot of refinancing risks in the sector right now,” the chief of a smaller NBFC said.

As at the end of March 2018, there were a total of 11,402 NBFCs registered with RBI, 156 of which were deposit-taking firms and 249 were systemically important non-deposit accepting ones.

Their combined balance sheet size stood at Rs 22.1 lakh crore, according to RBI's financial stability report released in June.

Finance needs

Kailash Baheti –CFO, Magma Fincrop Ltd, said in a note: "Most of these NBFC/HFCs’ books comprise of almost 100 percent retail book, where the risk is very widely spread. In fact, the IL&FS asset class is entirely different with large investment in very long tenor infrastructure assets such as roads and bridges.

"The problems with IL&FS in some ways is similar to the problem with large corporate exposure gone wrong in the steel and power sectors, further compounded with even longer investment tenure. There is perhaps no comparison between IL&FS assets and the assets of an overwhelming majority of NBFC/HFCs."

Financing needs of the non-bank lenders will only increase, given the upcoming busy festival and wedding season, consumers rush in to avail loans to buy vehicles, houses, consumer durables, jewellery, and even to go on holidays.

While the RBI has stepped up to tighten norms for the NBFCs to address the mismatch in their assets and liabilities, the sector hopes that the central bank, along with the government, will come to the rescue to ease the concerns for the stable players.