App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycntrol
Co-Partners
Associate Partners
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Moneycontrol

Co-Partners

Medlife
Mobil

Associate Partners

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : May 30, 2019 04:12 PM IST | Source: PTI

Natco Pharma settles patent litigation with Onyx Therapeutics over cancer drug

The company said it has reached a settlement agreement with Onyx Therapeutics Inc related to generic versions of 10mg, 30mg and 60mg of Kyprolis.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
Whatsapp

Natco Pharma on May 30 said it has settled a patent litigation with Onyx Therapeutics Inc in the US over a generic version of Kyprolis, an anti-cancer drug.

The company said it has reached a settlement agreement with Onyx Therapeutics Inc related to generic versions of 10mg, 30mg and 60mg of Kyprolis, Natco Pharma said in a regulatory filing.

Natco has tied up with Breckenridge Pharmaceutical Inc to market the product in the US.

"The parties have reached a settlement agreement and the district court case has been dismissed. By virtue of the settlement, Natco and Breckenridge have been granted a licence permitting the launch of their generic carfilzomib product on a date that is held as confidential in 2027 or sooner depending on certain occurrences," it added.

The company believes its 10mg ANDA is sole first to file and could be eligible for 180-day marketing exclusivity for the 10mg strength under certain circumstances, Natco said.

Sales of Kyprolis stood at around $586 million for the year ended December 2018 in the US.

Natco shares were trading 1.10 percent down at Rs 517.75 apiece on the BSE.
First Published on May 30, 2019 03:59 pm

tags #Business #Companies #Natco Pharma

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.