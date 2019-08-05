Natco Pharma receives FDA report for plant in Telangana

The drug-maker said the report was issued for the facility which was inspected between May 30 and June 5 by the FDA authorities.
Natco Pharma Limited on August 5 said the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued an establishment inspection report for its formulations facility in Kothur Village, Telangana.
The company had earlier said the US drug regulator had issued nine observations for the facility.
