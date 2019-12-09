App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Dec 09, 2019 05:30 PM IST | Source: PTI

Natco gets EIR from USFDA for Kothur facility

"The Kothur facility predominantly caters to regulated international markets, including USA," it added.

 
 
Drug firm Natco Pharma today said it has received Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) for its Kothur facility in Telangana from the US health regulator after successful completion of inspection.

"Natco Pharma is pleased to announce successful EIR from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for the inspection conducted at its drug manufacturing facility in Kothur Village, Mahaboob Nagar District, during the period February 29 - March 7, 2016," the company said in a BSE filing.

"The Kothur facility predominantly caters to regulated international markets, including USA," it added.

EIR is given to an establishment after the completion of the inspection by the USFDA.

Natco Pharma shares were trading 1.10 percent higher at Rs 641 on BSE in afternoon session.

First Published on Aug 16, 2016 01:08 pm

tags #Business #Establishment Inspection Report #Natco Pharma #Telangana

