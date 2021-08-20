MARKET NEWS

Natco faces setback in patent litigation in US for blockbuster cancer drug Imbruvica

Natco along with its partner Alvogen are reviewing the judgement and said they will evaluate all options to appeal the judgement.

Viswanath Pilla
August 20, 2021 / 12:42 PM IST
 
 
Natco Pharma on August 20 said a US District Court has ruled against the company and its partner Alvogen, in patent litigation related to AbbVie's Imbruvica.

Imbruvica is used in the treatment of certain blood cancers.

Natco along with its partner Alvogen is reviewing the judgement and said it will evaluate all options to appeal the judgement.

"We believe that we have a strong case and will continue to defend vigorously," Natco said in a statement to stock exchanges.

Delaware federal court upheld four patents related to their blockbuster cancer drug Imbruvica. AbbVie's Pharmacyclics owns the patents. AbbVie and Johnson & Johnson's Janssen Biotech market the drug.

In the year 2018, Natco and Alvogen, filed an Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) with Para-IV certification for a generic version of the product. Natco supplies the drug, Alvogen markets it in the US.

A Para-IV filing is where a generic applicant filed for the launch of a drug that is still covered by the patent. The Para-IV filing generally attracts litigation from the opposite party that tries to defend its patents.

Natco Pharma in April said its partner Alvogen has received tentative approval for ANDA for Ibrutinib tablets 560mg, 420mg, 280mg and 140mg strengths (generic for Imbruvica), from the USFDA.

Natco said it believes that its partner is eligible for 180 days of sole generic marketing exclusivity for all the strengths of the tablet dosage form of the product at the time of launch.

As per industry sales data, Imbruvica (tablet and capsule dosage forms) had generated annual sales of $3.7 billion during the twelve months period ending December 2020 in the US market, of this, all the strengths of Imbruvica tablets alone generated sales of $3.0 billion during the same period.
Viswanath Pilla
