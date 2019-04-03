Naresh Goyal signs 'on the dotted lines' to release emergency fund to Jet Airways

Naresh Goyal: Founder and chairman of Jet Airways, Goyal was the latest victim as he stepped down from his post on March 25 in a bid to protect his company from bankruptcy. Financial crisis at Jet was getting worse for the past six months, with stakeholders demanding Goyal’s resignation. The founder of India’s oldest airline, Goyal finally gave in “for the sake of my family of 22,000 employees and their respective families”. (Image: Reuters)

Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal has said he has agreed to sacrifice "every control and interest" in the distressed airline and signed on the "dotted lines" to ensure the lenders transfer emergency funds to the company.

The statement comes on the back of speculation that lenders had put on hold the transfer of the promised Rs 1,500 crore funding, as Goyal hadn't "signed on all the papers," said an executive from the industry.

But it couldn't be ascertained what these papers were.

With the signing, added another executive, the first tranche of the Rs 1,500 crore funding has been transferred by the lenders, to the airline. Moneycontrol reached out to bank officials, but none responded.

State Bank of India is the lead lender to the airline, which has over Rs 8,000 crore in debt.

Goyal's statement comes at a crucial juncture as the airline was close to shutting its operations. Its fleet is down to 26 aircraft, from the original 119, and it has defaulted on loan repayments since December last year.

Earlier on Wednesday, PTI reported that the airline has deferred payment of salary to all its employees. Its pilots had also threatened to go on a strike from April 1, but postponed it to April 15 after their December salary dues were paid. But they are still to be paid salaries from January.

In his statement, Goyal said:

"In extending my fullest respectful cooperation to the consortium of Indian lenders, I have agreed to each and every term and condition laid down by then in a timely manner.

"I have given all facilitation for implementation of the resolution plan and signed on the dotted line as required to ensure the release of the much-needed funds committed by the lenders."