Last Updated : Nov 28, 2018 10:50 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Naresh Goyal agrees to sell controlling stake in Jet Airways: Report

Naresh Goyal has decided to sell his controlling stake in Jet Airways, CNBC-TV18 reported quoting sources.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
The channel said that Goyal has been in talks with three prospective buyers, Tata Group, its existing investor Etihad and a consortium of Air France, KLM and Delta. Sources said the prospective buyers are unwilling to move ahead without taking a controlling stake in the company.

Goyal was previously said to have been reluctant to sell majority stake. His agreement will now enable talks to move to the stage of due diligence, CNBC-TV18 said.

Promoters led by Goyal hold 51 percent stake in Jet while Etihad holds 24 percent.

The Jet stock surged 8 percent following the news.
First Published on Nov 28, 2018 10:48 am

