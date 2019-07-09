Nalin Shinghal takes over as BHEL Chairman

Nalin Shinghal has taken over as the new Chairman and Managing Director of state-owned power equipment maker BHEL. He replaces M V Gowtama, who retired after attaining the superannuation age of 60 years on June 30.

"Prior to joining BHEL, he was the Chairman and Managing Director of Central Electronics Ltd (CEL)," the company said in a statement.

Shinghal, 56, will have a term till the end of October 2023.

An IIT-Delhi and IIM Calcutta passout, he has been a Commonwealth Scholar and is a PhD in Transport Economics from the University of Leeds, UK.

"He joined CEL in 2013 as Chairman and Managing Director when the company was facing chronic financial sickness with almost 90 per cent net worth eroded. Under his leadership, CEL was successfully turned around into a profit making company which has been making rapidly growing profits in the past six years," the statement said.

In his long career span of over 30 years, he has undertaken various assignments in the private and public sector. He has worked with the Indian Railways Traffic Service (IRTS) in various capacities in operations, commercial and marketing functions and also with PSUs like CONCOR, IRCTC, and CEL, in diverse areas.

He has also worked with the Long Range Decision Support group of the Ministry of Railways.

"During his term with Indian Railways Catering & Tourism Corporation Limited (IRCTC) as Director Tourism & Marketing, the company attained 'Mini-Ratna' status and achieved rapid growth," the statement said.

"In IRCTC, he headed Internet Ticketing as well as travel and tourism businesses where he had put in place infrastructure and distribution channels for taking the e-ticketing business from 20,000 tickets per day to almost 5 lakh tickets per day".