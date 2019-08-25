NALCO gets Dun & Bradstreet Award for excellence in export performance

Aluminium major NALCO has bagged the Dun and Bradstreet psu award 2019 for excellence in export performance.

The award was presented in recognition of the stellar role played by Navaratna NALCO among the public sector undertakings (PSUs) in the Indian economy as well as in the wider socio-economic development, a company release said.

Union Minister of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises Arvind Sawant presented the award at the PSU Award ceremony held over the weekend in New Delhi.

NALCO clocked export earnings of Rs 4,792.71 crore in 2018-19, which is the highest ever since inception, registering a growth of 18 percent over the corresponding previous period of 2017-18.

Department of Public Enterprises (DPE) has rated NALCO as the third Highest 'Net Foreign Exchange Earning CPSE' in the Country.

Market experts and various trade bodies have congratulated Dr Tapan Kumar Chand, CMD, NALCO for getting the prestigious award.