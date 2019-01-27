NALCO eyes Rs 1,600 crore net profit in 2018-19

State-owned aluminium major NALCO is hoping to record a net profit of over Rs 1,600 crore and revenues of Rs 12,000 crore during the current fiscal, a top official has said.

"We have a corporate plan to increase the turnover from the existing level of Rs 10,000 crore to Rs 30,000 crore. This year itself, we are likely to register a gross turnover of more than Rs 12,000 crore," CMD of the Navaratna PSU Tapan Kumar Chand said.

He said the company is likely to register a net profit of more than Rs 1,600 crore during the current fiscal as it aims to add alumina production by 1 million tonne and aluminium production by 1.2 million tonne.

During 2017-18, NALCO achieved its highest net profit in last 10 years at Rs 1,342 crore, up from Rs 669 crore recorded in the previous year.

Globally, NALCO is now leading from the front in promoting aluminium as the future metal in international aluminium summits, the CMD said.

Chand was speaking during the Republic Day celebrations of the company on January 26.

Chand likened NALCO to a 'mini India' where people belonging to different segments of the country are striving continuously towards making the Navratna PSU the pride of the nation.

He further said that from its inception, NALCO has aimed to become a global leader and since 2015 it has started achieving global benchmark in bauxite and alumina production.

Opening of Utkal-D coal mines will bring a turnaround in aluminium production and will enable the company to climb the global scale.

"We have a dream to see our company as a giant global player. The Union government has also cleared the company's proposal to float Khanij Bidesh (KABIL) to acquire mining assets abroad," he said.

"NALCO will be the second company after ONGC Videsh for acquisition of assets abroad. Further, our proposal to float a joint venture company with MIDHANI (Mishra Dhatu Nigam Ltd) to produce high-end aluminium is expected to be cleared shortly by the government," Chand said.

NALCO's export earning of Rs 4,075 crore during 2017-18 is also the highest ever since inception registering a growth of 12 percent over previous year, said a company official.

The aluminium major achieved highest-ever alumina hydrate production of 21.06 lakh MT (100 percent of normative capacity) during the year, he said.