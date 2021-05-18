Myntra to offer COVID-19 insurance with a coverage of up to Rs 3 lakh to its brand partners

Myntra (Image: Company website)

Fashion marketplace Myntra, on May 18, announced a slew of relief measures for its 2,000 brand partners, including a special COVID-19 insurance with a coverage of up to Rs 3 lakh. The Flipkart-owned company also plans to bear the vaccination costs of its brand partners and two of their family members.

“With safety, health and well-being taking precedence, Myntra is offering all its 2,000 marketplace brand partners a special COVID insurance, with a coverage of up to Rs 3 lakh. In addition to this, Myntra is also reimbursing COVID vaccination costs for the partners and two of their family members,” the company said in a press release.

Besides these, the company is also offering operational support to its partners by relaxing order fulfillment turnaround time from 24 hours to 48 hours and by waiving off all order cancellation charges for April and May.

The company said it could further extend the waiver depending on the situation on the ground.

Myntra has also extended the Seller Protection Fund (SPF), the window within which the sellers make claims against returned products, to 45 days from 14 days.

“At Myntra, we consider it our responsibility to work towards sustaining and strengthening the ecosystem for the benefit of all. The objective of rolling out these special initiatives is to extend support to our brand partners to continue to run their operations smoothly,” said Rajesh Narkar, Vice President, Marketplace, Omni and International Brands Business, Myntra.

The e-commerce marketplace is also vaccinating its frontline staff including the delivery workforce free of cost at its office premises, apart from its employees.

A host of companies such as ITC, Borosil, TVS Motor Company, Bajaj Auto, Sun Pharma have rolled out employee benefits programmes for their employees recently.