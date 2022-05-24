Muthoot Finance to raise Rs 300 crore via public issue of secured NCDs

Muthoot Finance Ltd

Muthoot Finance on May 24 announced its 27th series of public issue of secured redeemable non-convertible debentures (NCDs) of face value Rs 1,000 each.

The base issue size has been set at Rs 75 crore and it will have an option to retain oversubscription up to Rs 225 crore aggregating up to a tranche limit of Rs 300 crore.

The issue opens on May 25, 2022, and closes on June 17, 2022, with an option to close on an earlier date or extended date as may be decided by the Board of Directors or the NCD committee.

The secured NCDs proposed to be issued under this issue have been rated [ICRA] AA+ (Stable) by ICRA. The rating of the secured NCDs by the ICRA indicates a “high degree of safety regarding timely servicing of financial obligations”.

The NCDs are proposed to be listed on BSE and allotment will be on a first-come-first-serve basis.

There are seven investment options for the secured NCDs including ‘monthly’ or ‘annual’ interest payment frequency or ‘on maturity redemption’ payment with coupons ranging from 7.25 percent per annum to eight percent per annum.

George Alexander Muthoot, Managing Director, Muthoot Finance Ltd, said: “We have allocated 90 percent of the issue for retail and high net worth individual investors who will be getting 0.50 percent per annum more than the interest rate applicable for institutions and corporates. Moreover, interest rates have been increased by 0.25 percent per annum in this issue compared to the previous issue. In this issue, investors get the twin advantage of a better rating as well as an attractive interest rate. We also have seven-year NCDs for investors who want to lock in the interest rates for long period as well as reduce the uncertainty of fluctuations in interest rate in the future.”

The company has said in a statement that the funds raised through this issue will be utilised primarily for lending activities of Muthoot Finance.

While AK Capital Services Limited is the Lead Manager for the issue, IDBI Trusteeship Services Limited is the Debenture Trustee for the issue and Link Intime India Private Limited is the Registrar.





