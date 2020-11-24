PlusFinancial Times
Last Updated : Nov 24, 2020 06:30 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Muthoot Finance drops plan to buy IDBI Asset Management, IDBI MF Trustee after RBI refuses to give NOC

Muthoot Finance has informed the Securities and Exchanges Board of India that it is unable to proceed with the proposed transaction.

Moneycontrol News

Private lender Muthoot Finance said that it could not move ahead with its plans to buy IDBI Asset Management and IDBI MF Trustee, after the Reserve Bank of India declined to provide it with a no-objection certificate.

According to a stock exchange filing by Muthoot Finance, its request was not acceded to by the Reserve Bank of India on the ground that “the activity of sponsoring a Mutual Fund or owning an Asset Management Company is not in consonance with the activity of an operating NBFC”.

Muthoot Finance further said that it has informed the Securities and Exchanges Board of India via a letter that it is unable to proceed with the proposed transaction.

"The parties have been unable to conclude the transactions contemplated under the Share Purchase Agreement within the agreed time period on account of RBI declining to issue a no objection for the proposal," the company said in the filing.
First Published on Nov 24, 2020 06:28 pm

tags #IDBI Asset Management #Muthoot Finance

