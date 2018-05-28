App
May 28, 2018 03:21 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Munjal-Burman say ready to rebid if Fortis board calls for fresh offers

The chances of the Munjal-Burman’s bid getting shareholders’ nod almost became zilch after four directors backing the duo's offer exited last week under pressure from minority shareholders.

 
 
Moneycontrol News

Indicating their will to take control of Fortis Healthcare, the Munjal-Burman team on Monday wrote to the company saying that it was open to rebidding if the board calls for fresh offers.

The team comprises Sunil Munjal of Hero Enterprise and the Burman family of Dabur group.

The move comes ahead of the meeting of Fortis board scheduled on May 30 to approve Q4 results, and work on modalities of laying out fresh bid process.

The Fortis board had earlier approved the Munjal-Burman offer but its chances of getting shareholders’ nod dimmed after four directors who backed the duo's offer exited last week under pressure from minority shareholders.

In addition, the shareholders also ratified three nominees who voted against the offer as independent directors.

Large sections of Fortis shareholders were unhappy over the bid process laid out by the earlier board that was packed with members close to the erstwhile promoters.  The board’s decision not to give bidders an opportunity to do due-diligence and accept only binding offers were alleged to be impediments in getting the right sale price for Fortis.

“. . .we provide our consent for the company to re-open a bidding process in order to facilitate the company expeditiously finalise and close its fund-raising so that the company's business does not suffer any further, thus ensuring that the larger interests of the company served,” the Munjal-Burman letter said.

Munjal-Burmans said they continue to have belief in the company and will be keenly interested in evaluating their participation in any such process.

Manipal-TPG consortium and Malaysia-based IHH Healthcare have already said they are participating in the fresh bid process and have extended their deadlines for Fortis to accept their offers.

Shares of Fortis rose 1.17 percent and were trading at Rs 146.50 on BSE at 1.18 pm, the benchmark Sensex gained 0.71 percent to 35,171.81 points.

