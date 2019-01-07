Mumbai airport to be partially shut for 22 days in Feb, March; 230 flights to be impacted daily

About 230 daily flights will be cancelled as the Mumbai airport closes for six hours a day, over 22 days. The closure, spread over February and March, will allow the airport to re-carpet the intersections of its two runways.

"There will be no flight movements at Mumbai Airport between 11 am and 5 pm every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday from February 07 to March 30, 2019. However, the airport will operate the whole day on Thursday, March 21," a spokesperson of Mumbai International Airport, told Moneycontrol.

Festival of Holi falls on March 21.

The partial closure may lead to rise in fares, especially in the Mumbai-Delhi route, the busiest.

The airport had earlier shut in October last year. But that was for a day. the move impacted about 300 flights.

The upcoming closure has already led to significant reschedule and cancellation of flights in the airport, which handles 946 flights a day.

The spokesperson added that the most impacted routes will be Delhi, with 33 flights a day cancelled to the capital. The other major routes to be most impacted are Goa (18 flights) and Bengaluru (16).

While all impacted flights have been either rescheduled or cancelled, most international ones have been rescheduled, added the spokesperson.

The two runways together handle about 85 flights an hour. While the primary runway handles about 50 flights an hour, the second one sees 35 flights take off.