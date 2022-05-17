Multiples PE-led consortium to buy 9.3% in BDR Pharma for Rs 685 crore

Representative image

A consortium led by private equity firm Multiples will invest Rs 685 crore, or $91 million, for a 9.3% stake in research and development focused integrated pharmaceuticals company BDR Pharmaceuticals International.

Multiples will become the first private equity player to pick up a stake in BDR Pharmaceuticals after the transaction, the Indian private equity firm said in a statement on May 17. The Multiples-led consortium will also have institutional investors including investment arm of Times Group, QRG Invest or Havells Family Office, and high networth individuals Nishant Agarwal of Avighna Group, and Mallika Srinivasan of TAFE, will also be investing in BDR Pharmaceuticals.

BDR Pharmaceuticals will use the funds to build additional research and development capabilities in current and emerging areas. BDR Pharmaceuticals will also look to accelerate investments in manufacturing capacity expansion and enhance the degree of vertical integration. BDR Pharmaceuticals will also selectively pursue inorganic opportunities to build scale, Multiples said.

“It is our pleasure to partner Multiples, as our first PE investor. Multiples is an active investor in the pharmaceuticals sector and have a strong track record of partnering with visionary entrepreneurs and management teams in helping them in their transformation journeys,” said Dharmesh Shah, Chairman and Managing Director, BDR Pharmaceuticals.

BDR Pharma was founded in 2003 by Shah and the company had a product portfolio across multiple therapy areas such as Oncology and Critical Care and said it has a growing presence in Dermatology, Gynaecology, and other therapy areas. BDR Pharma’s portfolio also includes Covid-19 drugs Favipiravir, Molnupiravir and Baricitinib in India.

The company claims to have a presence in both domestic and international markets and said that it is recognized as a niche player in manufacturing of pharmaceutical APIs (active pharmaceutical ingredients) and is known for its new-age formulations.

While BDR Pharmaceuticals International is known for API manufacturing, BDR Life Sciences caters to forumulation manufacturing.

“BDR Pharma has a strong reputation for being an innovation partner of choice for leading Indian companies on the back of its excellent product development capabilities,” said Manish Gaur, Managing Director and Head of Healthcare at Multiples.

“Healthcare, as an industry is highly promising in India and Multiples, brings strong sector expertise with investments in companies across the value chain. Animal health, formulations and hospitals are some of the segments where we have backed companies with strong differentiation, and high-quality entrepreneurs and management teams. We will continue to explore partnering with promising enterprises in the healthcare industry,” Gaur said.





