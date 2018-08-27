Mukul Deoras appointed as Colgate Palmolive India Chairman

FMCG major Colgate Palmolive India (CPIL) today said its board has appointed Mukul Deoras as Chairman of the company with effect from September 1, 2018.

He replaces Vinod Nambiar whose resignation as Chairman was announced earlier by the company in a regulatory filing on August 1.

The Board of Directors of the company, through a circular resolution passed on August 27, 2018, has appointed Mukul Deoras as a member and the Chairman of the Board of Directors with effect from September 1, 2018, Colgate Palmolive India said in a filing to BSE.

Most recently, Deoras served as Chief Marketing Officer of Colgate-Palmolive company since August 2015, CPIL said. Shares of Colgate-Palmolive India (CPIL) today closed at Rs 1,157.80 on BSE, down 0.95 percent from the previous close.