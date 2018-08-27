App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Aug 27, 2018 08:47 PM IST | Source: PTI

Mukul Deoras appointed as Colgate Palmolive India Chairman

Mukul Deoras replaces Vinod Nambiar whose resignation as Chairman was announced earlier by the company in a regulatory filing on August 1.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

FMCG major Colgate Palmolive India (CPIL) today said its board has appointed Mukul Deoras as Chairman of the company with effect from September 1, 2018.

He replaces Vinod Nambiar whose resignation as Chairman was announced earlier by the company in a regulatory filing on August 1.

The Board of Directors of the company, through a circular resolution passed on August 27, 2018, has appointed Mukul Deoras as a member and the Chairman of the Board of Directors with effect from September 1, 2018, Colgate Palmolive India said in a filing to BSE.

Most recently, Deoras served as Chief Marketing Officer of Colgate-Palmolive company since August 2015, CPIL said. Shares of Colgate-Palmolive India (CPIL) today closed at Rs 1,157.80 on BSE, down 0.95 percent from the previous close.
First Published on Aug 27, 2018 08:20 pm

tags #Business #Colgate-Palmolive #Companies #Current Affairs #India #Mukul Deoras

most popular

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.