Mukesh Ambani says India to be fully 4G by 2020, figure among top 3 in fixed broadband

Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Dhirubhai Ambani on October 25 said, he saw India to be a fully-4G country by 2020 and ready to embrace 5G ahead of others. He was speaking on the first of the three-day India Mobile Congress, an industry conference organised jointly by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) and lobby group Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI).

"By 2020, I believe that India will be a fully-4G country...and ready for 5G ahead of others. Every phone in India will be a 4G enabled phone...and every customer will have access to 4G connectivity," he said.

Ambani, whose company and RIL subsidiary Reliance Jio Infocomm, can be credited with leading the largest and swiftest shift to 4G services anywhere in the world, said India would be among the top three broadband markets in the world, rising from a lowly 135.

Reliance Jio on August 15 began to take bookings for its ultra high-speed JioGigaFiber fixed-line broadband services. The services will be rolled out in 1,100 cities in India, the number of registrations deciding the priority of launch in a given city. The company is targeting 5 crore JioGigaHomes in the first phase.

“And from day one… JioGigaFiber will offer complete fixed mobile convergence... .where Indians will travel seamlessly between mobile and fixed broadband networks... .4G and 5G when on the move. . . and Wi-Fi when indoors,” he said.

He said with India now possessing world-class digital infrastructure, the country is “ready to not only embrace...but actually lead the Fourth Industrial Revolution.” He spoke of how the India-led fourth industrial revolution could solve the biggest problems facing the world and the country. It could help realise Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of doubling incomes of 150 million Indian farmers, he said.

“It can realise the Ayushman Bharat scheme’s promise of bringing health care to 500 million people ─ the largest health insurance initiative in the world undertaken by the Modi government,” he said, adding it could bring quality education to 200 million students in Indian schools and colleges.

It can create more jobs with the digitally-connected and artificial intelligence-powered marketplace of small merchants and small enterprises, he said.

