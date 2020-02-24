App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Feb 24, 2020 03:51 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Mukesh Ambani says India on track to become world's top 3 economies

India's emergence, said the Reliance Industries Chairman, will be enabled by technology

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reiterating that India's time has come, Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani said the country is set to become one of the top three economies in the world, and technology will play a big role in that journey.

"There is no doubt in anyone's mind (on India becoming the third-largest economy).  We may argue if it will happen in five or 10 years," said Ambani in a conversation with Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, in Mumbai.

Ambani said growth in the economy will be marked by India's emergence as the world's 'most premium digital society."

Close

He said: "The opportunity we have in India is the opportunity to become the premium digital society in the world, with all the components coming in place... we will be the most technologically-enabled society," Ambani said in the fireside chat with the Microsoft CEO.

related news

India had recently emerged as the fifth-largest world economy, overtaking the UK and France, as per a report by US-based think tank World Population Review. "India's economy is the fifth-largest in the world with a gross domestic product (GDP) of $2.94 trillion, overtaking the UK and France in  2019 to take the fifth spot," it said.  The size of the UK economy is $2.83 trillion and that of France is $2.71 trillion.

The tie-up

Both Microsoft and Reliance Industries came together last year to announce a 10-year partnership that aims to "offer a detailed set of solutions comprising connectivity, computing, storage solutions... for Indian businesses."

Reiterating that "we are just at the beginning of this whole journey," Ambani said it will be imperative for India to be the 'pace-setter' when it comes to using technology.

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call to use technology to improve ease of doing business in the country, Ambani added that the tech-enabled tools will also deliver ease of living for every citizen in India.

"The India that future generations will see will be nothing like the one you and I grew up in," Ambani told Nadella.

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.

Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 24, 2020 02:13 pm

tags #Business #Companies

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.