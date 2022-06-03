Mukesh Ambani richest in Asia, up at 8th rank on Bloomberg Billionaires list

Mukesh Ambani

Reliance Industries chairman and managing director Mukesh Ambani became Asia's richest man on June 3 after a record rally in shares, surpassing Adani group chairman Gautam Adani.

According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Ambani who has a net worth of $99.7 billion added $9.69 billion in 2022.

He is placed eighth on the list while Adani with a net worth of $98.7 billion is ranked ninth.

Source: Bloomberg

According to the list, Tesla boss Elon Musk is the world's richest with $227 billion wealth, followed by Amazon's Jeff Bezos with $149 billion, LVMH's Bernard Arnault with $138 billion, and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates with $124 billion. Legendary investor Warren Buffett comes fifth with a net worth of $114 billion.

Source: Bloomberg

Reliance's share has surged 6.79 percent in a week. It has risen 16.61 percent in 2022 and has delivered 27 percent returns in the last one year.

According to Forbes real-time billionaires list, Mukesh Ambani has a net worth of $104.7 billion, whereas Gautam Adani and his family own a fortune worth $99.9 billion.

