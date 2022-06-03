English
    Mukesh Ambani richest in Asia, up at 8th rank on Bloomberg Billionaires list

    Ambani who has a net worth of $99.7 billion is placed eighth on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index while Adani with a net worth of $98.7 billion is ranked ninth

    Moneycontrol News
    June 03, 2022 / 03:38 PM IST
    Mukesh Ambani

    Reliance Industries chairman and managing director Mukesh Ambani became Asia's richest man on June 3 after a record rally in shares, surpassing Adani group chairman Gautam Adani.

    According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Ambani who has a net worth of $99.7 billion added $9.69 billion in 2022.

    He is placed eighth on the list while Adani with a net worth of $98.7 billion is ranked ninth.

    According to the list, Tesla boss Elon Musk is the world's richest with $227 billion wealth, followed by Amazon's Jeff Bezos with $149 billion, LVMH's Bernard Arnault with $138 billion, and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates with $124 billion. Legendary investor Warren Buffett comes fifth with a net worth of $114 billion.

    Reliance's share has surged 6.79 percent in a week. It has risen 16.61 percent in 2022 and has delivered 27 percent returns in the last one year.

    According to Forbes real-time billionaires list, Mukesh Ambani has a net worth of $104.7 billion, whereas Gautam Adani and his family own a fortune worth $99.9 billion.

    Disclaimer:  Moneycontrol is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Gautam Adani #Mukesh Ambani #Reliance #RIL
    first published: Jun 3, 2022 01:27 pm
    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.